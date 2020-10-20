https://www.dailywire.com/news/tiger-king-star-carole-baskin-now-identifies-as-bisexual

After becoming a national sensation in the Netflix docuseries “Tiger King,” which alleged she may have murdered her husband, “Big Cat Rescue Founder” Carole Baskin has come out as bisexual.

Speaking with Pink News, Baskin said that she began to have equal feelings for women as men during the 1980s after getting engaged to a psychologist that worked with the LGBTQ community.

“I was engaged to a psychologist, and that was his entire field, dealing with the LGBT+ community,” Baskin said. “It was during the period when AIDS was just wreaking havoc around the world, and people were losing their loved ones, and so I became very close to people in that community then.”

“It was during the ’80s that I discovered that through dealing with the LGBT+ community that I [realized] I had just as equal feelings for women as I did for men,” she continued.

Baskin added that she could “just as easily” have a wife as a husband.

“I have always considered myself to be bisexual. Even though I’ve never had a wife, I could just as easily have a wife as a husband,” she said.

On the subject of gender, Baskin said that she doesn’t see “different genders or different colors or anything.”

“I was always very male-oriented in the things I did,” she said of her childhood. “I never had any mothering instincts or anything, you know, I never played with dolls. And so I always thought that there was something off there, that I couldn’t quite put my finger on.”

The Netflix show “Tiger King” chronicled in detail the trials and tribulations of Joe Exotic, real name Joseph Maldonado-Passage, who was sentenced to 22 years in jail after an Oklahoma jury convicted him in 2019 of animal cruelty and contracting a hitman to kill Carole Baskin (the hitman did not go through with the act). Though not conclusively proving it one way or the other, the documentary posited he may have been set up by his business partner, Jeff Lowe.

In a Facebook post back in April, Exotic publicly asked Trump to grant him a presidential pardon, arguing that key witnesses lied under oath and that prosecutors simply wanted to get a win with no regard for the truth.

“I am being sent to Prison because a seasoned con man wanted my zoo so bad for free that he set me up in a plan he devised to look like I participated in his murder for hire scheme to get me out of his way to take over,” Exotic said in the Facebook post.

“Mr. President, I am pleading with you to please have this looked into,” he concluded. “I am currently incarcerated at the Grady County Jail in Oklahoma and facing 20 – 50 years in prison for doing the same thing every zoo and sanctuary owner has had to do at one time or another.”

