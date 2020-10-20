https://twitchy.com/greg-3534/2020/10/20/toure-deletes-tweet-after-confusing-ben-carson-with-herman-cain-screenshot/

Former MSNBC contributor Touré has deleted a tweet where he confused Ben Carson with Herman Cain.

He wrote:

“I said there are no Black people who are famous for their intellect who support Trump. People said Ben Carson! Fact check: Ben Carson isn’t voting for Trump in 2020 because he’s dead of Trump’s incompetence. So, yeah.”

And, yes, we have a screenshot:

So, the pediatric neurosurgeon isn’t known for his intellect?

EXCUSE ME! I misspoke. Ben Carson is of course very much alive. It’s *Herman Cain* who died from Trump’s incompetence. Not Ben Carson. I apologize for that mistake. Ben Carson’s *reputation* died because of his support in spite of Trump’s incompetence but Ben’s body lives on. — Touré (@Toure) October 19, 2020

Touré had an answer for that, too:

Ben Carson did amazing things as a brain surgeon but his political career has shown that being “a brain surgeon” does not mean you are brilliant outside of medicine. https://t.co/eh617QzUjG — Touré (@Toure) October 19, 2020

Dude, just stop digging.

