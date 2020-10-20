https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/10/trump-admin-announces-first-govt-center-countering-human-trafficking-reporters-ask-zero-questions-video/

The Department of Homeland Security announced Tuesday the opening of a Center for Countering Human Trafficking.

“Human trafficking is modern day slavery. There is no other way to say it,” said DHS Acting Secretary Chad Wolf. “The words are strong because the actions are evil. The forms of exploitation, sex trafficking, forced labor, and domestic servitude that constitute human trafficking are antithetical in every way to the principles of human dignity that Americans hold dear. The launch of this Center for Countering Human Trafficking represents the investment of resources, attention, and time by President Trump to combat and dismantle all forms of human trafficking.”

Via the DHS:

U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Acting Secretary Chad Wolf announced Tuesday the opening of the DHS Center for Countering Human Trafficking, the U.S. government's first-ever integrated law enforcement operations center directly supporting federal criminal investigations, victim assistance efforts, intelligence analysis, and outreach and training activities related to human trafficking and forced labor. The center, which has been operational since early September, is based in Washington and led by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), a global leader of criminal investigations into human trafficking and sexual exploitation. The center will be staffed with law enforcement officials from Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) and across DHS, as well as subject matter experts and support staff from 16 DHS components—all focused on the "4 Ps" of the center's mission: prevention, protection, prosecution and partnerships.

Wonder why you never hear about President Trump’s work to combat human trafficking?

Reporters asked ZERO questions today after it was announced that the DHS opened a Center for Human Trafficking.

Literally crickets.

WATCH:

Wonder why the you never hear about @realDonaldTrump administration’s work to combat human trafficking? Today Trump Admin announced the first Govt. Center For Countering Human Trafficking in the US. They asked if the press had any questions. This is what happened… *crickets* pic.twitter.com/lio4BwWoKi — Matriarch (@imatriarch) October 20, 2020

