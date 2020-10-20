https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/elections/trump-calls-upcoming-60-minutes-interview-bias-tweets-clips-hints-posting?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

President Trump on Tuesday evening called an interview with CBS News “60 Minutes” set to air Sunday “bias” and “fake.”

Trump tweeted the comments at the conclusion of the White House interview earlier in the day and also said in the post that he was considering posting the full, pre-taped interview with reporter Lesley Stahl before it airs.

Trump, who recently was hospitalized with the coronavirus, also posted a video clip of Stahl not wearing a mask inside of the White House.

CBS says the interview was abrupt cut short, a statement Trump campaign adviser Jason Miller disputes.

“Very fake news! No drama, interview was not ended abruptly, and we have the receipts from the interview – all of them! Maybe we need to put the whole thing out so people can see for themselves?” Miller tweeted.

CBS News says Stahl wore a mask upon entering the White House and greeting the president.

The network also says Stahl removed her mask when socially distanced just before the start of the interview and that the clip Trump tweeted occurred after the interview and shows Stahl speaking with her producers, “all of whom had tested negative for COVID-19 on Tuesday.”

