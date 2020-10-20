https://www.wnd.com/2020/10/trump-earns-support-catholics-barrett-pick/

(WASHINGTON EXAMINER) — Joe Biden’s lead among Catholics in swing states is within the margin of error after President Trump nominated Judge Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court.

Biden, a Catholic, has consistently led Trump with fellow members of his faith throughout the campaign. But the Democratic presidential nominee now only boasts a slim advantage over the president in the Rust Belt states of Pennsylvania, Michigan, and Wisconsin, as well as Arizona, Florida, and North Carolina, according to a poll conducted by RealClear Opinion Research. That narrowing coincided with Trump’s nomination of Barrett to the Supreme Court, a move met widely with approval from Catholics.

Barrett, who is all but certain to fill the seat left vacant after the death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, found favor with a plurality of Catholics. About 46% approved of her nomination, while only 28% opposed it. A majority of Catholics, regardless of whether they supported Barrett, who, like Biden, is Catholic, said that during her confirmation process, it was not acceptable for her to face questions about her faith.

