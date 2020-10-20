https://hannity.com/media-room/trump-hunters-laptop-from-hell-shows-the-biden-family-is-a-criminal-enterprise/
BIDEN on VIRUS: ‘We Have to Take Care of the Cure… That Will Make the Problem Worse No Matter What’
posted by Hannity Staff – 3.24.20
Former Vice President Joe Biden continued his gaffe-filled response to the Coronavirus outbreak Tuesday; bizarrely stating that “taking care of the cure” will “make the problem worse no matter what.”
“We have to take care of the cure. That will make the problem worse no matter what — no matter what,” Biden said on ‘The Political View.’
Joe Biden: “We have to take care of the cure. That will make the problem worse no matter what — no matter what.”
WHAT??????????????????? pic.twitter.com/ao2IGDr6x9
— Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) March 24, 2020
Biden mostly disappeared in recent days as the nation turned to the Trump administration and Governors across the United States to get vital information on the current Coronavirus crisis.
“The Trump administration has taken aggressive action to restrict travel and other social interactions to minimize the virus’s spread. The president’s poll numbers have risen among Americans for his handling of the coronavirus crisis over the past two weeks,” reports Just The News.
“Until a brief, roughly 14-minute video broadcast alone today from his home in Wilmington, Del., Biden hadn’t spoken formally on camera since Tuesday evening following primary victories over Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) in three states,” adds the website.
“What I’m concerned about is that we see Donald Trump every day with this crisis giving his press report,” a donor told Biden over the weekend.
“I hope we hear less talk and see more evidence of fast action,” Biden said from his home studio. “My point is not simply that the president was wrong. My point is that the mindset, that was slow to recognize the problem in the first place to treat it with a seriousness is deserved, is still too much a part of how the president is addressing the problem. South Korea detected their first case of coronavirus on the same day we did, but they had tests and sophisticated tracing programs to stop the spread of the virus, so they didn’t have to put the entire country on lockdown. We had none of that. So we’re left with only one, the only extreme social distancing measures currently in place.”
Read the full report here.
BIDEN on VIRUS: ‘The Whole Idea is to Get in Place Things We’re Shortages Of’
posted by Hannity Staff – 4.01.20
Former Vice President Joe Biden continued his gaffe-filled campaign this week; rambling on a series of recommendations during the Coronavirus crisis to help slow the spread of the deadly disease.
“In order to avoid those very high numbers we have to do several things. One: We have to depend on what the President is going to do right now. First of all, he has to, tell, wait for all the cases before anything happens. Look, the whole idea is he has to get in place things we’re shortages of,” said Biden.
Sure, that makes sense… 🤦 pic.twitter.com/2AhKT4mAAk
— Sean Hannity (@seanhannity) March 31, 2020
Secretary of State Mike Pompeo weighed-in on the ongoing Coronavirus crisis Tuesday; saying “disinformation is dangerous” during a global pandemic as the Trump administration works to slow the spread of the disease.
“Every morning I wake up and I read the data set from across the world… We’ve had one of our team members pass away from this, we’ve had 3,000 Americans die. This data set matters. The ability to trust the data is everything,” said Secretary Pompeo.
“This is the reason disinformation is dangerous… I would urge every nation: Do your best to collect the data, do your best to share that information,” he added. “We’re doing that. We’re collecting and sharing.”
Secretary of State Mike Pompeo: “Disinformation is dangerous.” pic.twitter.com/SEO4qeD47J
— The Hill (@thehill) March 31, 2020
Watch Secretary Pompeo’s comments above.