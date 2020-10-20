https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/10/trump-fire-president-trump-plays-video-biden-harris-promising-ban-fracking-erie-rally-jumps-hunters-laptop-video/
TRUMP WAS ON FIRE TONIGHT!
During his Erie, Pennsylvania rally President Trump took time out to play video of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris promising to ban fracking — a HUGE industry in Pennsylvania.
This was DEVASTATING!
And President Trump took time out to play it at a rally in front of THOUSANDS of supporters and viewers!
And then President Trump immediately jumped to Hunter Biden’s “laptop from hell!”
What a Rally!
