https://hannity.com/media-room/trump-pelosi-blocking-covid-relief-bill-because-she-thinks-it-will-help-democrats-win-the-election/

President Trump called-out Nancy Pelosi’s refusal to compromise on any potential CoVID relief legislation with her Republican colleagues Tuesday; saying the Speaker is blocking the bill because she thinks “it will help Democrats win the election.”

“Nancy Pelosi is blocking legislation to provide financial help to Americans. Pelosi hopes children will starve. Pelosi hopes workers will lose their jobs. Pelosi thinks it will help Democrats win the election. Prove her wrong,” posted Trump on Twitter.

Nancy Pelosi is blocking legislation to provide financial help to Americans. Pelosi hopes children will starve. Pelosi hopes workers will lose their jobs. Pelosi thinks it will help Democrats win the election. Prove her wrong. — Trump War Room – Text TRUMP to 88022 (@TrumpWarRoom) October 20, 2020

Pelosi’s plot comes just days before Donald Trump and Joe Biden share the debate stage one last time.

The Commission on Presidential debates issued a series of last-minute changes to its format and regulations this week; issuing new guidelines to “promote adherence to the agreed upon rules” during the final debate between Joe Biden and Donald Trump.

The panel said in a statement that it “had determined that it is appropriate to adopt measures intended to promote adherence to agreed-upon rules and inappropriate to make changes to those rules.”

“Trump’s and Biden’s initial debate was widely panned as both candidates faced backlash for their behavior. The two candidates skipped the second presidential debate after Trump was diagnosed with the novel coronavirus and declined to participate in a virtual format,” reports Fox News.

“President Trump is committed to debating Joe Biden regardless of last minute rule changes from the biased commission in their latest attempt to provide advantage to their favored candidate,” read a statement from campaign manager Bill Stepien

“The campaigns and the Commission agreed months ago that the debate moderator would choose the topics,” Biden National Press Secretary TJ Ducklo said in a statement provided to Fox News.

Read the full report at Fox News.

