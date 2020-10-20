https://www.wnd.com/2020/10/trump-pounces-cbs-news-star-not-wearing-mask/

When President Trump was diagnosed with COVID-19 shortly after the first debate with Democrat presidential nominee Joe Biden, Saturday Night Live celebrated.

One of the show’s personalities stated, “A lot of people on either side are saying that there’s nothing funny about Trump being hospitalized with coronavirus … And those people are obviously wrong. There’s a lot funny about this.”

Trump recovered quickly and within days was back handling both Oval Office and campaign chores.

First Lady Melania and son Barron also were diagnosed, and recovered.

But the president on Tuesday posted a social-media statement that revealed who was at the White House without a mask:

Lesley Stahl of 60 Minutes.

Lesley Stahl of 60 Minutes not wearing a mask in the White House after her interview with me. Much more to come. pic.twitter.com/0plZG6a4fH — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 20, 2020

President Trump’s White House has had strict rules about staff and visitors using masks in light of the COVID-19 pandemic. And the president sometimes has used them despite the fact he’s not often actually mingling with crowds. There also are requirements for testing.

Democrats have claimed in their presidential campaign this year that it is the president who personally is responsible for the 200,000-plus deaths from the Chinese virus since it was unleashed last winter.

Trump has explained simply that he took immediate action to close down travel from China, to prevent a bigger infection, even as Biden called his actions xenophobic and criticizes them.

Trump’s statement Tuesday was “Lesley Stahl of 60 Minutes not wearing a mask in the White House after her interview with me. Much more to come.”

The president’s antagonists in the U.S. had a field day when he was diagnosed, with actor Dominic West reporting he jumped for joy. It took House Speaker Nancy Pelosi less then 30 seconds to turn his health into a political issue and the New York Times speculated about whether he should remain on the ballot.

