President Trump on Tuesday boiled down his message in the final two weeks of the 2020 campaign to a simple choice: “the American Dream versus a socialist hellhole.”

If Joe Biden is elected, Trump warned in an interview with “Fox & Friends,” the Democrats would take away “your guns, your oil and your God.”

“They want to take away your Second Amendment, they want to take away fracking and oil,” he said. “They don’t care.”

The president said Biden wants to raise taxes on Americans. Biden has insisted he won’t raise taxes on Americans who make less than $400,000, but he has vowed to repeal the Trump tax cuts, which Republicans argue would de facto raise taxes on the middle class.

“So many individual things,” Trump said, “whether it’s Second Amendment or energy or all of these things — they want to raise your taxes, I want to lower your taxes, regulations, all of that. But the bottom line: the American Dream. The great American Dream versus being a socialist hellhole.

“Venezuela 20 years ago was unbelievable. And now they don’t have water, they don’t have food, they don’t have medicine. The only difference is, we’d be much bigger,” he said. “But that’s what it is. It’s the American Dream versus a socialist hellhole.”

Trump also asserted Biden would implement “socialized medicine.” Biden has insisted he wants only to “protect” and build upon Obamacare while top Democrats such as 2020 Democratic candidates Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont and Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts have called for a universal health care plan for all Americans.

Trump also spotlighted Democratic moves to “radically change your police,” citing massive budget cuts in Minneapolis and Seattle.

