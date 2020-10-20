https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/trump-voters-are-the-smartest-example-1/
I just voted for the first time in a presidential election and my vote was for @realDonaldTrump.
God Bless America ❤️🇺🇸. pic.twitter.com/qT3YKDbGwT
— Charrise Lane (@CharriseLane) October 19, 2020
College student Charrise Lane casts her first ever presidential vote for Donald Trump.
Being that I am an out of state college student, the only way I could vote was through an absentee ballot. It is what it is.
Pray to God no one sabotages it 🙏🏾.
