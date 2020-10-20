https://thefederalist.com/2020/10/20/twitter-is-nuking-retweets-until-after-the-election/

Twitter is temporarily changing how users can retweet during the final stretch of the election, a move which the company says will discourage the spread of false information. The website changes announced on Oct. 9 are being implemented less than a week after the platform began suppressing blockbuster reporting from the New York Post publishing compromising information of Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden.

Starting Tuesday, users who go to retweet will instead by taken to the “Quote Tweet” box prompting users to comment on the content being re-posted on their own feeds.

“Though this adds some extra friction for those who simply want to Retweet, we hope it will encourage everyone to not only consider why they are amplifying a Tweet, but also increase the likelihood that people add their own thoughts, reactions and perspectives to the conversation,” the company explained.

Users can still retweet if they simply post re-publish the post without typing any additional comments where prompted.

Twitter says the new change will remain in place until at least the end of election week in November.

Meanwhile, the Twitter account for the New York Post is still locked six days after breaking major news that expanded the public scope of former Vice President Joe Biden’s growing web of conflicts while serving at the upper echelons of government.

The @nypost, the oldest and one of the largest news outlets in America, has been frozen out of Twitter for 6 days. — Emma-Jo Morris (@EmmaJoNYC) October 20, 2020

According to emails published by the Post obtained from a laptop found at a Delaware computer repair shop, Biden repeatedly lied about never having discussed his son Hunter’s overseas business ventures with either Hunter, “or with anyone else.” Correspondence shows however, that Hunter actually introduced his vice president father to a senior advisor to the Ukrainian energy company showering Hunter Biden with upwards of $50,000 a month in excess compensation.

Subsequent reporting from the Post, and confirmed by Fox News, showed Chinese businessmen with deep ties to the Chinese Communist Party were preparing to offer Hunter Biden $10 million a year for “introductions alone,” 10 percent of which would be funneled to Joe Biden.

The New York Post story dropped six days ago. The Biden campaign has still not disputed a single fact in the story. — David Marcus (@BlueBoxDave) October 20, 2020

While Twitter joined Facebook in weaponizing their platform monopoly power over the 21st century digital public square to suppress the Post’s bombshell reporting and of others, Democrats have continued to spread misinformation freely on Twitter.

15 days from the election and the uptick in Twitter misinformation over the last 24 hours is shocking ✅ Aaron Rupar created a news cycle by lying about a Trump quote

✅ Michigan Dems made a dishonest video about John James go viral

✅ Iowa Dems spread fake email about Joni pic.twitter.com/tUzSXKbauF — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) October 20, 2020

A new study from the Media Research Center out Monday showed Twitter and Facebook censored President Donald Trump and the president’s affiliated campaign accounts at least 65 times in the last two years, while leaving Biden untouched.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

