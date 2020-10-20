https://justthenews.com/government/us-moves-designate-more-chinese-propaganda-outlets-foreign-missions?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

The U.S. government is designating the American operations of six Chinese outlets as foreign missions.

In a statement about the move, U.S. State Department spokesperson Morgan Ortagus described Yicai Global, Jiefang Daily, Xinmin Evening News, Social Sciences in China Press, Beijing Review, and Economic Daily as being “effectively controlled” by the Chinese government and called them “propaganda outlets.”

The U.S. government in February made the same designation about Xinhua News Agency, China Global Television Network, China Radio International, China Daily Distribution Corporation and Hai Tian Development USA; and in June, China Central Television, China News Service, the People’s Daily, and the Global Times.

The categorization does not place limitations on what the outlets can publish in America, according to the press statement.

“Entities designated as foreign missions must adhere to certain requirements that increase transparency relating to their associated government’s media activities in the United States,” the statement explains. “Our goal is to protect the freedom of press in the United States, and ensure the American people know whether their news is coming from the free press or from a malign foreign government. Transparency isn’t threatening to those who value truth.”

