The UK’s Women and Equalities Minister Kemi Badenoch, a member of the Conservative Party, delivered a strong condemnation of the Black Lives Matter movement and critical race theory on the floor of the House of Commons — saying such ideologies have no place in British schools.

What are the details?

“What we are against is the teaching of contested political ideas as if they are accepted fact,” Badenoch explained. “We don’t do this with communism, we don’t do this with socialism, we don’t do it with capitalism — and I want to speak about a dangerous trend in race relations that has come far too close to home to my life, and it’s the promotion of Critical Race Theory, an ideology that sees my blackness as victimhood and their whiteness as oppression.”

“I want to absolutely clear,” she continued. “This government stand unequivocally against Critical Race Theory.”

Badenoch then went after BLM, saying, “Some schools have decided to openly support the anti-capitalist Black Lives Matter group, often fully aware that they have a statutory duty to be politically impartial.”

“Black lives do matter, of course they do,” the minister said. “But we know that the Black Lives Matter movement — capital B.L.M. — is political. I know this, because at the height of the protests, I have been told of white Black Lives Matter protesters calling — and I’m afraid … I apologize for saying this word — calling a black armed police officer guarding downing street a ‘pet n*****.

“That is why we do not endorse that movement on this side of the House,” Badenoch reiterated. “It is a political movement, and what would be nice, would be for members on the opposite side to condemn many of the actions that we see this political movement, instead of pretending that it is completely wholesome anti-racist organization, that there is a lot of pernicious stuff that is being pushed and we stand against that.”

She argued, “We do not want to see teachers teaching their white pupils about white privilege and inherited racial guilt. And let me be clear: any school which teaches these elements of Critical Race Theory as fact, or which promotes partisan political views such as defunding the police without offering a balanced treatment of opposing views, is breaking the law.”

A debate on Black History Month

According to the Daily Record, Badenoch was “responding to the general debate on Black History Month.”

She added, “But why does this issue mean so much to me? It is not just because I’m a first generation immigrant, it is because my daughter came home from school this month and said ‘we’re learning Black History Month because every other month is about white history.’

“This is wrong and this is not what our children should be picking up,” she concluded. “These are not the values I have taught her.”

