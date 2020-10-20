https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/10/update-police-arrest-anti-semitic-antifa-goon-assault-black-trump-supporter-san-francisco-free-speech-rally/

On Saturday black Trump supporter Philip Anderson attended a rally for free speech in San Francisco.

Philip was attacked by an Antifa street thug while escorting a fellow conservative from the rally.

Philip Anderson did not see the punch coming.

He was sucker-punched by an Antifa thug and lost both of his front teeth while he was trying to help a fellow patriot get to the event safely.

After the Antifa goon battered Anderson in the head he started screaming at him.

These people are animals.

After Philip pulled away the Antifa goon hit him again in the mouth and knocked out his teeth.

It is not clear if the Antifa operative had brass knuckles or a weapon but it is likely.

You can watch the entire video here.

[embedded content]

Police later arrested 35-year-old Adora Anderson of Watsonville for assaulting Philip Anderson.

KTVU reported:

Authorities arrested 35-year-old Adora Anderson of Watsonville for allegedly punching a protester in the face at the rally held at UN Plaza on Saturday. The event was staged by conservative activists but quickly fell apart after several hundred counterprotesters showed up. Officers responded to the area of Leavenworth and McAllister Streets for a report of an aggravated assault where they found the 25-year-old victim. The man told officers he was participating in the rally when he was punched in the face. Authorities said two of the victim’s teeth were knocked out in the assault. Anderson was arrested in Oakland and transported to San Francisco County Jail on charges of mayhem and a hate crime enhancement.

Here’s a good thread on Adora Anderson.

A real fan of the police pic.twitter.com/XRt5K1u85V — Enter💀Your🎃Name (@tr00puRR) October 19, 2020

