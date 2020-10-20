https://www.theepochtimes.com/us-committed-1-billion-to-incentivize-investments-in-infrastructure-in-eastern-central-europe_3545296.html

The United States announced on Monday at the governmental summit of Eastern and Central European countries held in Estonia that it will match 30 percent of investments to develop north-south connectivity between the Baltic, Adriatic, and Black Seas. The infrastructure in that region was underdeveloped because of Soviet domination during the Cold War.

U.S. Under Secretary of State for Economic Growth, Energy, and the Environment Keith Krach said at the Summit that the U.S. International Development Finance Corporation announced its intent to match 30 percent of Three Seas Initiative countries’ combined investment, up to $1 billion. The goal is to stimulate investments in each member country so the more each country invests, the more that the United States will invest, Krach added.

The heads of state and ministers of 12 Eastern and Central European countries participating in the Three Seas Initiative, as well as representatives of the United States and the European Union, convened at a summit in Tallinn, Estonia on Oct. 19.

U.S. Under Secretary of State for Economic Growth, Energy, and the Environment Keith Krach at the Three Seas Initiative Virtual Summit in Tallinn, Estonia on Oct. 19, 2020.

(Courtesy of Three Seas / Annika Haas)

The Three Seas Initiative focuses on cross-border infrastructure projects in the development of transportation, energy, and digital infrastructure within Central and Eastern Europe (CEE).

“Our aim is to help the fund reach $3.4 billion. So we can invest all of that $1 billion in all types of infrastructure that can go for roads, bridges, railways, 5G, ports, and energy projects,” Krach said at the Three Seas Summit press conference.

However the United States will only support “trusted clean infrastructure, as described in the blue dot standards,” Krach said.

Blue Dot Network, launched by Australia, Japan, and the United States is “a globally recognized seal of approval for major infrastructure projects, letting people know that projects are sustainable and not exploitative,” according to the U.S. government website. Its mission is to promote “quality, market-driven, and private-sector led investment.”

Blue dot standards which set “high standards for governance, transparency, environmental, and financial sustainability” and benefit local countries’ workforce are in stark contrast to the Chinese Communist Party’s (CCP) initiative “One Belt, One Road,” also known as Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), Krach said.

BRI projects are “financed by the Chinese government, Chinese banks,” Krach said, they use Chinese workers, and are designed only to benefit the Chinese Communist Party. There are stories around the world about the secret agreements, the forced collaterals related to BRI, he added.

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo speaks during a news conference in Washington, on Sept. 21, 2020. (Patrick Semansk/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo encouraged all members of the initiative to contribute to it when speaking at the Summit, “The United States has skin in the game, and we look forward to every member of the Three Seas Initiative contributing as well.”

Since the Three Seas Summit last year, the Polish state-owned development bank and the Romanian export-import bank created the Three Seas Investment Fund, which “is run by a private entity, free of political influence,” Pompeo said. Most of the countries have already either invested in it or committed to invest.

The two banks have made initial investments of a total of more than €500 million ($588 million). President of the Polish State Development Bank (BGK), Beata Daszynska-Muzyczka announced at the Summit that the bank board committed to increasing the investment to €750 million ($883 million).

However the number of infrastructure needs in the region requires investments of about €600 billion ($706 billion), Daszynska-Muzyczka said. Seven more Three Seas members decided to join the fund, Polish President Andrzej Duda said at the press conference.

“Those member-states that have not yet invested in the Fund should do so now, and other member-states should make additional investments,” Pompeo said, adding “government investments in the Investment Fund are useful, but nothing can match the financial might of the private sector. You, we, must grow the Fund by attracting private capital and investment.”

Pompeo also warned the countries against favoring state-owned enterprises or putting politics in the way of private investments. He also advised the countries to establish a Three Seas Secretariat to “ensure continuity and greater progress” between summits.

He also urged the member–states to move projects quickly “from concept to shovel-ready stage.” “As you move forward, you should know you will not be alone. America is with you,” Pompeo said.

What Is the Three Seas Initiative

Romania’s Midia port on the Black Sea before it embarks its passengers: thousands of sheep to be shipped to Libya for the Eid al-Adha holiday on July 30, 2019. (Daniel Mihailescu/AFP via Getty Images)

Launched as a flexible political platform at the governmental level by Croatia and Poland, the Three Seas Initiative has been joined by 12 members of the European Union which with the exception of Austria used to be a part of the Eastern communist bloc.

Due to exploitation by their communist rulers and Soviet domination, the infrastructure of the CEE countries was underdeveloped and focused only on interconnections along the East-West axis which became an impediment to their economic growth and the economic integration with Western Europe.

Despite the European Union’s large investments in transport infrastructure projects in CEE countries, the gap between them and Western Europe is still significant and has yet to be bridged. The shortfall in investments in the infrastructure, energy, and digital fields as estimated by the International Monetary Fund (IMF) has grown over the years to as much as €1.15 trillion ($1.36 trillion).

The average GDP per capita in the Three Seas countries was 78 percent of the European Union average in 2018 but their average economic growth rate during 2015-2019 was 3.5 percent compared to 2.1 percent in the European Union, according to the Three Seas website. The IMF forecast that in 2020 it will continue to be higher than in the European Union.

Although costs to build infrastructure are high the benefits are sizeable, IMF Managing Director, Kristalina Georgieva said at an event at the Atlantic Council. The short-term benefit is job creation and an increase in economic resource utilization. In the long term, improved interconnectivity will increase the overall production of goods and services, she said.

Benefits of Infrastructure Improvement

Due to the impact of the CCP (Chinese Communist Party) virus pandemic, some European countries may move some of their supply chains out of China to the Three Seas region.

“The Three Seas region with its qualified workforce and improved infrastructure can play an important role in creating new supply chains,” President Duda said at the press conference.

Mark Menezes, Deputy Secretary of Energy said at the press conference that the United States “encourages member nations to commit to creating economic conditions that boost private sector investment in energy infrastructure.” It will not only bring “direct economic benefits, like jobs, and lower energy costs for consumers, but also energy security benefits, reducing reliance on any single supplier for energy,” he added.

Edward Lucas, a Nonresident Senior Fellow at the Washington-based Center for European Policy Analysis (CEPA) wrote that the Three Seas Initiative’s “implicit aim, backed by the United States and the European Union, is to compete with the 17+1” grouping of Central and Eastern European countries led by Beijing to promote its infrastructure projects in the region.

Two U.S. Representatives Marcy Kaptur (D-Ohio) and Adam Kinzinger (R-Ill.) introduced in the House a bipartisan resolution in support of the Three Seas Initiative that has been passed out of the Committee on Foreign Affairs.

The Initiative will “boost the resiliency of European infrastructure, energy, and digital security in the face of growing Russian and Chinese threats to democracy,” Kaptur said in a statement.

“The Three Seas Initiative will undoubtedly bolster energy independence and infrastructure security in the region, and show strong U.S. support in the face of increased Russian and Chinese influence over these countries,” Kinzinger said in the statement.

