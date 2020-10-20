https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/israel-joint-investment-fund/2020/10/20/id/992769

Israel, the United Arab Emirates and the U.S. will set up a joint $3 billion investment fund headquartered in Jerusalem as part of efforts to normalize relations and promote regional economic development.

The fund was announced on Tuesday during a first official visit to Israel by a UAE delegation, following a formal agreement on normalizing ties last month, to which Bahrain was also a party. It will invest in projects in the Middle East and North Africa.

