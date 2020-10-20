https://twitchy.com/sam-3930/2020/10/20/vox-journo-doesnt-get-what-all-the-fuss-is-about-with-jeffrey-toobin-masturbating-during-a-zoom-work-meeting-twitter-educates-him-lol/

Vox is gonna Vox but c’mon man!

This just did not work out the way Vox’s German Lopez thought it would.

Like, at all.

Gonna go out on a limb and say 99.999999% of people aren’t masturbating during a work call on Zoom.

Okay, maybe 99.9999998% but still.

Wait, did he just compare masturbating on a Zoom call to mass incarceration?

Huh?

It is pretty damn creepy.

We assume he’s talking about the activity Toobin did on-camera … and no, most people do NOT do that.

‘Nuff said.

***

