Vox is gonna Vox but c’mon man!

This just did not work out the way Vox’s German Lopez thought it would.

Like, at all.

Not sure someone getting caught doing something almost everyone does should be a national story. — German Lopez (@germanrlopez) October 19, 2020

Gonna go out on a limb and say 99.999999% of people aren’t masturbating during a work call on Zoom.

Okay, maybe 99.9999998% but still.

One of American culture’s worst qualities, and a key contributor to problems like mass incarceration, is our propensity to punish and humiliate people with little regard to proportionality. — German Lopez (@germanrlopez) October 19, 2020

Wait, did he just compare masturbating on a Zoom call to mass incarceration?

Huh?

This sounds like support for workplace sexual harassment under the guise of boys will be boys. This is probably a title VII violation of the 1964 civil rights act for workplace conduct. — The Doctor (@TennantRob) October 20, 2020

It is pretty damn creepy.

You mean like destroying the lives of anyone who supports a conservative or wears a Maga cap? — C’mon, Russia! (@HappyManor) October 20, 2020

Uh…wut?? No one’s throwing the guy in jail. As for humiliating him, he appears to have done a pretty good job of doing that to himself. So to speak. — Wooferville 🐶❤️ (@LizzerMack) October 20, 2020

what, exactly, do you imagine it is that everyone does? — The Oldest House is a Denny’s (@juliemuncy23) October 20, 2020

We assume he’s talking about the activity Toobin did on-camera … and no, most people do NOT do that.

I’m replying to a Vox guy. Really need to check first.😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/y2iZSPYX4i — James ✝️🇺🇸 (@wjamesawill) October 20, 2020

Sure, might as well double down, right? pic.twitter.com/wLAhSILKhp — dubs (@mrbigdubya) October 20, 2020

‘Nuff said.

