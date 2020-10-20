https://redstate.com/sister-toldjah/2020/10/20/vox-journo-gets-the-smackdown-he-deserves-after-spreading-fake-news-about-trump-quote-that-went-viral/
About The Author
Related Posts
If Anything, the New York Times Makes the Case for Comprehensive Tax Reform
September 28, 2020
The Vigilante From South Bend
April 15, 2019
Program That Can Quickly Process And Deport Migrants Has Expanded Along The Border
December 31, 2019
270 To Win Countdown
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy