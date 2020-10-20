https://www.redstate.com/sister-toldjah/2020/10/20/vox-journo-gets-the-smackdown-he-deserves-after-spreading-fake-news-about-trump-quote-that-went-viral/

President Donald Trump arrives at a campaign rally, Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020, in Norton Shores, Mich. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

Yesterday, there was a little justice in Media World for a notorious journalist who is well known to conservatives for sharing selectively-edited clips of Republicans and putting interpretations on them that are, to put it charitably, highly inaccurate.

Vox.com’s Aaron Rupar is one of the left-wing website’s more prominent tweeters, frequently posting video snippets from President Trump’s speeches, White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany’s press briefings, etc. in which he takes what they say out of context.

What’s especially bad about the way Rupar operates is that his bogus descriptions of what’s said in the clips are often retweeted uncritically by mainstream media journalists and Democratic politicians alike, who don’t bother to actually watch the videos or ask about context.

This is how fake news often spreads and goes viral. I’ve documented several instances here, of Rupar getting away with this cheap, dishonest tactic. But on Monday, Rupar posted a video and interpretation of a Trump quote that was so mangled and deceitful that even CNN fact-checker Daniel Dale took time out of his 24-7 Trump-bashing to call him out:

Warning: one of the tweets below contains adult content (coarse language)

Dale posted several, other tweets critical of what he called Rupar’s “misleading” tweet, and the blowback against Rupar got so bad that he did something he never does: delete the tweet and post an explainer:

The problem with Rupar’s mea culpa here is that he waited to pull down the fake news quote until it had almost 5 million views. And a big reason why it had nearly that many views is because it had been amplified by several, equally-dishonest Democratic politicians, including AOC and Ted Lieu:

Not surprisingly, disgraced former CBS News anchor Dan Rather got in on the act, too, which helped Rupar’s lie about what Trump said spread:

Even Exxon Mobil felt the need to post a tweet clarifying matters:

Should Dale and Rupar get props here for eventually doing the right thing by, respectively, fact-checking the tweet and taking it down? Nope, for reasons I explained here:

Rupar will continue to do stuff like this because he’s learned he can get away with it and score a lot of RTs and high-fives in the process. But his credibility amongst supposedly “respectable” journalists took a bit of a ding yesterday, which is a small, baby step towards getting more people to finally start watching the videos he posts — and finding out the context BEFORE sharing them far and wide.

Related –>> CNN, Dems Try Fake News Smear on GOP Senate Nominee John James, but Then the Tables Are Turned

Sister Toldjah

North Carolina-based Sister Toldjah, a former liberal, has been writing about media bias, social issues, and the culture wars since 2003. Follow her on Parler here.
Read more by Sister Toldjah

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...