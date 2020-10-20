https://www.dailywire.com/news/washington-post-editors-defend-twitter-facebook-suppressing-story-that-damages-biden

In an audacious act of censorship — and what Senate Judiciary Committee members have condemned as “actively interfering” in a presidential election — Twitter and Facebook teamed up last week to suppress a bombshell story on Hunter and Joe Biden by one of the biggest news publishers in the country. The move ended up backfiring massively, MIT concluding that Twitter’s actions “nearly doubled” the visibility of the damaging story. Amid congressional subpoenas and fierce backlash (which Twitter euphemistically called “significant feedback”), the platform reversed course.

The actions of the platforms were the most egregious example of news suppression we’ve seen maybe ever, but even more troubling is the defense of those actions by mainstream media outlets.

On Sunday, the editorial board of The Washington Post — which warns readers on every page that “democracy dies in the darkness” — penned a shameful defense of Twitter and Facebook’s impulse to suppress the Biden-damaging story.

“Twitter and Facebook were right to suppress a Biden smear,” the headline declares. “But they should tell us why they did.”

Having announced to readers that they’ve concluded before all the facts are in that the New York Post’s story on the Bidens and Ukraine is a “smear,” the editorial board attempts, like Twitter and Facebook, to come up with an explanation for its premature decision that the claims included in the damaging report were “baseless.”

“Last week, Facebook reduced the distribution of a dubious story by the New York Post that smeared Democratic nominee Joe Biden, pending third-party fact-checking. Twitter blocked the URL from being shared altogether,” the editors explain. They then pronounce their official approval of the censorship, with some caveats: “Both platforms made the correct decision to slow what so far seem to be baseless accusations backed up by leaked emails of murky origin — yet the way the sites made that decision matters, too. The confusing and opaque process that accompanied the positive outcome threatens to render pyrrhic any victory over the forces of misinformation and meddling.” So Facebook and Twitter were “correct” to suppress a major news story about a presidential nominee. The only problem was the “confusing and opaque process” by which they suppressed that major story. The Post’s complaint about Facebook’s censorship of the Democrat-damaging story: the social media giant cited “signals” of falsehood in the story but, the editorial board admits, “no one knows what the signals in question are”…