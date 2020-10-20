https://twitchy.com/brett-3136/2020/10/20/watch-british-mp-pushes-back-against-both-critical-race-theory-and-black-lives-matter/

We wish this would have happened in the United States, but we’ll take what we can get. Conservative Member of Parliament Kemi Badenoch laid out the case against teaching critical race theory in schools and also called out Black Lives Matter as a political organization that can be pretty selective in determining which black lives matter.

The Equalities Minister could not have been clearer: Black Lives Matter and Critical Race Theory are political and do not belong in schools. Teaching ideas such as ‘white privilege’ as a factual reality is breaking the law! 🚫👨‍🏫 pic.twitter.com/6VoIDVJxLi — Calvin Robinson (@calvinrobinson) October 20, 2020

The British fight back against Critical Race Theory is hugely important. On both sides of the Atlantic conservatives are confronting the far left’s destructive ideology that seeks to sow division and conflict within our great nations. https://t.co/7LOe6131ad — Nile Gardiner (@NileGardiner) October 20, 2020

Imagine if we had one person in Congress who could make the case against critical race theory with such eloquence and passion. Hats off to you, @KemiBadenoch.pic.twitter.com/sUSg1OPWIa — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) October 20, 2020

This is what we’ve been waiting for, a voice of reason in the commons from the Equalities minister. — Bill 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 🇬🇧 (@bill___22) October 20, 2020

Very impressed great speech. — Martin (@AVMart01) October 20, 2020

Thank you for standing by good values and common sense. It’s such a relief to hear this. — NATALIE (@NatalieFoskett) October 20, 2020

FINALLY we are getting somewhere. Thank you 🙏 — Michelle (@Michelle__1111) October 20, 2020

Hallelujah I love this woman. — Gary lost all my god damn followers again. (@Dw99073063) October 20, 2020

Fantastic I bet a lot of the opposition had their heads down looking at the floor when she said this Spot on! — DefundBBC (@HookyGolfer) October 20, 2020

Some one speaking sense for a change, I hope all schools and teachers get to hear this. — Paddy🇬🇧🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@pvartlum) October 20, 2020

I’ve loved Kemi Badenoch since she first appeared as an MP & what a relief to see someone say this aloud, let alone the Equalities Minister😍 — Seagull (@bedlamswife) October 20, 2020

Fantastic stuff from @KemiBadenoch today. I am hoping this will embolden many others in public life to condemn the poison of Critical Race Theory. The fight back begins! — East London Sceptic (@ScepticE3) October 20, 2020

Hear, hear!!!! That was well spoken and clear as a bell. Should be circulated more widely. — Enough Tomfoolery (@Tomfool11) October 20, 2020

This clip should be played in every school staff room tomorrow morning — Graham Wigley (@Wigs6) October 20, 2020

At last categorical guidance for schools: sensible and unifying.

Great speech from a great Briton. — Margaret Ambrose (@MAnneAmbrose1) October 20, 2020

Well said, my daughter has told me today they are discussing this in class. Fuming. The headmaster will be getting a letter asking him where in the school curriculum is the BLM section because I cant find it on there. — dsp1 (@dspence711) October 20, 2020

I want to like and retweet this more than once. What a beautiful thing to hear. — Peruna (@Perunapotaatti) October 20, 2020

It’s so refreshing. She so eloquently said what was needed. Bravo — Holly Ashe (@hollyroseashe) October 20, 2020

I’m so hoping this is a turning point, but… — Uncle Gammon (@DocsControl) October 20, 2020

She is perfect. — susan samworth (@susansamworth) October 20, 2020

Absolutely spot on, but it needs to be tackled in universities as well because that is where the most damage from this divisive ideology is done. — West 93 🇬🇧 (@ViewFromBlock93) October 20, 2020

This is absolutely wonderful. Can she emigrate to the US?! And very pleasantly surprised to see that the Johnson government is so strong on this. — Dennis Saffran (@dennisjsaffran) October 20, 2020

Thank god for critical thinking as opposed to critical race theory and the guts to stand up for it in the face of progressive protests. — Rebekah Huang ن🇺🇸 (@HuangRebekah) October 20, 2020

She said in under two minutes more than Ibram X. Kendi has in his latest book.

