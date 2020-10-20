https://twitchy.com/brett-3136/2020/10/20/watch-british-mp-pushes-back-against-both-critical-race-theory-and-black-lives-matter/

We wish this would have happened in the United States, but we’ll take what we can get. Conservative Member of Parliament Kemi Badenoch laid out the case against teaching critical race theory in schools and also called out Black Lives Matter as a political organization that can be pretty selective in determining which black lives matter.

She said in under two minutes more than Ibram X. Kendi has in his latest book.

