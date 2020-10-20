https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/watch-live-steve-bannon-on-hunters-chinese-hard-drives/

Debate Prep:

The Trump and Biden Records

While Biden was going soft on China, allowing them to plunder American Technology, raid American Factories and establish spy ring in American academia, we thought he was just weak but it turns out that China had totally compromised him with money and pedo blackmail. Joe Biden First Vs America First!

The Supreme Court

ACB is intelligent younger Woman who will be new Scalia on court in her own way. The American people love her, easy win, but also Biden most be forced to denounce late term abortion for good measure and explain Bingo 2nd Amendment comment.

Covid-19

If Biden got COVID it would kill him because he is weak, Trump beat The rona because God willed it and Project Warp Speed is working. Shut down hurt the poor. Word up!

The Economy

Blue States have higher unemployment and more misery. America First equals Jobs, higher wages and greater wealth accumulation for hard working Americans. No Hand outs, just equal opportunity to close gap.

Race and Violence in our Cities

“The Talk” The talk parents should be having with children is that no matter how many barriers the world places in front of you, challenged you must over come you are only limited by your desire, imagination and ambition. American Dream!!!

The Integrity of the Election

Deep State Skanks are going to really hate America after The People, including people that have never voted in their life cast ballot and tell them to go to hell.

Trump Power!!! USA MAGA🇺🇸

