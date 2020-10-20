https://www.redstate.com/kiradavis/2020/10/19/whitmer-tired-of-masks-vote-biden/

(Michigan Office of the Governor via AP, Pool)

Are you sick of watching family-owned stores and businesses in your neighborhood fold because of reopening restrictions? Are you saddened as you watch your favorite watering holes and restaurants close their doors for good, as unconstitutional lockdowns drag past the 200-day mark of “15 days to slow the spread”? Have you had to move your family out of your state just to find a school your child can attend?

Do you find yourself wondering just when all this madness will end…and how?

Well, look no further. There’s a solution on the horizon and it’s a mere 15 days away. If you want COVID and the ensuing restrictions to disappear forever, all you have to do is…

Vote for Biden/Harris 2020.

Don’t shoot the messenger. This logic came straight from the horse’s mouth this past Sunday on “Meet the Press” – the horse being Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer, and the mouth being one adorned with bright red lipstick and frothing with Trump Derangement Syndrome.

Whitmer told host Chuck Todd that lockdowns and COVID restrictions can end, if Americans just vote for Joe Biden. The governor, who has become one of the faces of hypocritical lockdowns for the Left over the last few months, insinuated that Trump doesn’t care that 220,000 people have died so far from COVID, and that 8 million positive COVID tests have been logged so far.

Notice that I didn’t say “cases.” There’s no indication that, just because we’ve administered 8 million tests that 8 million individual people were tested, or that even a fraction of those people were ever even symptomatic.

BUT I DIGRESS.

She also insinuated that the real victims of the lockdowns are the heroes who are staying closed and staying home indefinitely, and that Trump and anyone who wants to get back to living their American lives are, in fact, inciting violence.

“Every moment that we are not focused on the fact that there are 220,000 Americans who have died from this virus is good for him. So in that sense, as he incites additional violence against people who are just trying to save one another’s lives. It’s good for him. And that’s why I don’t want to talk about him endangering public servants lives. I want to talk about what he hasn’t done and that’s his job. The Trump virus response is the worst in the globe. I mean in the world, it’s the worst 8 million people have been have contracted covid-19, 220000 dead. We’ve got people in food pantry line who never would have imagined that they be there and no light on the horizon because our numbers keep going up.”

It is truly stunning to listen to people like Governor Whitmer blame food pantry lines on Trump, when it is Democrat governors and other politicians keeping their economies locked down and forcing people out of work. It is even more stunning to see the amount of people actually buying that “logic.”

These are the same people who claim masks are the only things that can save us, but still refuse to open the economy and let people get back to work, now that masks are pretty much mandated everywhere. If masks are the miracle cure, then why can’t we just leave it at the current mandates and get back out there? The protesters have been free to congregate all summer and fall. The mental gymnastics required to make sense of it all are exhausting. Maybe that’s why Joe Biden keeps calling press lids. He’s just exhausted trying to make sense of his own party’s logic.

The icing on the cake comes at the end of this clip. Despite claiming that dark days are still ahead of us because “our numbers keep going up”, Whitmer (in the very next breath) looks America straight in the eye and says that the only way to get back to life, get back to church, get back to college football, is to pull the lever (or fill out the mail-in ballot, as it were) for Biden.

“This is a gravely serious moment for all of us and if you’re tired of wearing masks or you wish you were in church this morning or watching college football or wish your kids were in school in person, it is time for change in the this country and that’s why we’ve got to elect Joe Biden.”

EARLIER: @GovWhitmer says “if you’re tired of lockdowns or you’re tired of wearing masks or you wish you were in church this morning … it is time for change in this country.” #MTP Whitmer: The “Trump virus response is the worst … in the world.” pic.twitter.com/8pCmRXU0Pn — Meet the Press (@MeetThePress) October 18, 2020

Let’s recap…November 3rd…America is sinking, with no end in sight. COVID is ravaging our nation. Children can’t go to school, and it’s too dangerous to let businesses operate as normal.

November 4th, after a Biden win…COVID is gone! No need for restrictions. Those 220,000 dead really don’t matter then. The virus disappears, and thus, the need for restrictive lockdowns.

Gosh, if only we’d known this back in March. We could have forcibly removed Trump from office and installed Biden as an interim dictator, and none of this would have ever had to happen.

They’re not even trying to hide their political games anymore. With the corporate media beginning to run more stories on the danger of lockdowns to mental health and education, and people like Whitmer claiming the end to all this is simply in the act of casting enough ballots, it has become painfully and tragically obvious that, for Democrats, this has never been about the virus. Everything is designed to affect the election, and if Biden wins, he’ll need a strong economy to win again (or Harris will); thus, everything will return to normal and America will treat COVID just like Biden and Obama treated the Swine Flu…like it never existed.

You know what they say about putting lipstick on a horse…

Kira is a freelance writer and Editor-at-large for RedState. She has appeared on Fox News, OANN, The Blaze and The Dr. Phil Show. Kira is also a regular guest host at KABC radio in Los Angeles. Her podcasts “Just Listen to Yourself” and The Kira Davis Show are heard by hundreds of thousands of listeners across the country and the globe. Kira lives in Southern California with her husband and two children. She is a dog person but has been known to tolerate cats from time to time. Read more by Kira Davis

