CHICAGO (CBS) — Two women from Wisconsin were in police custody Monday night, accused of targeting men near bars in River North this past weekend.

Police said a 27-year-old victim was robbed early Saturday morning.

He was found unresponsive beside a parked car on LaSalle Boulevard between Kinzie and Hubbard streets.

The victim was taken to the hospital, but he was expected to recover.

Charges in the case were still pending late Monday.

