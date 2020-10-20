https://www.rushlimbaugh.com/daily/2020/10/20/you-aint-black-biden-loses-50-cent-and-ice-cube/
RUSH: So have you heard about this? Fiddy Cent has just endorsed President Trump. Did you hear about that? And the reason that he did this is taxes. He is fed up with high taxes, and he heard Joe Biden talk about his promise to raise taxes — and Biden’s tax increase plan is like $4 trillion. Folks, it’s a shovel. It is gonna bury the U.S. economy.
The Democrats want to do it. They want to do it. They want to set up a socialist government. They want to destroy wealth. Wealth is freedom. Wealth is power. The ability to acquire wealth, even the ability to have a career, to set your sights high, have a dream, fulfill it, they want to kill all of that.
You may be saying, “That doesn’t make sense, Rush.” It does if you understand socialism. Wealth and independence on the part of the individuals is the biggest enemy to a socialist, tyrannical government. They need as many people as possible dependent. They need as many people in poverty as possible. They need a permanent underclass that will vote for them to keep whatever meager things they get in life coming. This is what Biden’s promise is and Fiddy Cent has heard about it.
And it’s not just Fiddy Cent. Ice Cube has decided to vote for Trump. Have you heard about that? (interruption) You hadn’t heard about Ice Cube? (interruption) His Platinum Plan to create jobs in black communities — this is Ice Cube’s plan — it was hatched in the barbershop. And they want to create some jobs out there in the black communities, and Biden turned it down. (interruption). Right. They told him not until after the election, don’t bother us with this stuff now, Ice Cube.
By the way, how can a black guy be an ice cube? Biden doesn’t understand it. In fact, can you imagine, can you imagine the poor guy that had to run in and tell Plugs, “Sir, you’ve lost 50 Cent.” Plugs said, “Dadgum it, that’s a day’s wages.” Gotta be a shock also to Fiddy Cent to learn that he ain’t black now because, you know, Biden said, (imitating Biden) “You ain’t black, if you ain’t voting for me, you ain’t black.” He said that to our old buddy Charlamagne tha God.
So Fiddy Cent not voting Biden, endorsing Trump and suggesting to all of his friends that the smart thing is to vote for Trump. And now Ice Cube doing the same thing. Now, you might think, “Well, Rush. This doesn’t matter.” Oh, yes, it does. This is the kind of stuff that sends waves of — I don’t know if it’s panic, but certainly waves of unrest and fear through the Democrat Party. This kind of insolence is not accepted. This kind of insolence is not tolerated. It’s certainly not expected. So I think this is absolutely important stuff, as it flies under the radar may be for the Democrats, they’ll do their best to ignore this.