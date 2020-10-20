https://twitchy.com/sam-3930/2020/10/20/your-source-was-you-richard-grenell-isnt-about-to-let-maggie-haberman-off-the-hook-for-deleting-tweet-claiming-az-gov-mocked-bidens-stutter/

Maggie Haberman tweeted out that the governor of Arizona mocked Biden’s stutter … and then deleted it when she received pushback that it was not him mocking Biden but it was reverb. Forget that she all but reported the mocking as ‘fact’.

Deleting this because there are enough folks who say they hear it as a reverb – folks can click audio and decide what they think without prelude pic.twitter.com/6Etucl5qJy — Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) October 20, 2020

Richard Grenell wasn’t about to let her off the hook:

So you tweeted your opinion – not anything you had sources for. Your source was YOU. https://t.co/ljdQ1GajXy — Richard Grenell (@RichardGrenell) October 20, 2020

Well of course she did.

Funny how it’s always Richard who catches these media types … especially when they are their own source.

What can u expect? This is the same woman who lied about the Covington children. They were 15 yrs old. She could care less — mrs rush l baby🇺🇸🎃 (@pammy3006) October 20, 2020

To be fair to Maggie, she was far from the only journo lying about the Covington kids but true.

Give her credit. It’s one more source than the Leftist media usually goes to print with — Stu Parker (@stuparker1) October 20, 2020

She’s not nameless or faceless, good point.

I’ve NEVER heard anyone say Biden has a stutter in all the years he’s been in politics. Until this summer. — Monte L. (@mczumas) October 20, 2020

It is this editor’s opinion he has a stammer from being older and having cognitive issues BUT what does this editor know anyway, right?

That’s what they do!!!!!!! — Mark Uhles (@muhles) October 20, 2020

Twitter should remove her tweet and lock her down now. Isn’t that their new go-to?

I am journalisming — Mark Chesney (@Pisgah600) October 20, 2020

Something like that.

***

