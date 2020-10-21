https://twitchy.com/doug-3137/2020/10/21/agony-of-defeat-dems-will-boycott-tomorrows-judiciary-committee-vote-to-send-amy-coney-barrett-nomination-to-full-senate/

The Senate Judiciary Committee is scheduled to vote tomorrow on sending the SCOTUS nomination of Amy Coney Barrett to the full Senate, and the Dems on the committee will not be there:

Uh oh, tantrum in progress!

Without a doubt.

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...