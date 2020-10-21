https://twitchy.com/doug-3137/2020/10/21/agony-of-defeat-dems-will-boycott-tomorrows-judiciary-committee-vote-to-send-amy-coney-barrett-nomination-to-full-senate/
The Senate Judiciary Committee is scheduled to vote tomorrow on sending the SCOTUS nomination of Amy Coney Barrett to the full Senate, and the Dems on the committee will not be there:
Senate Judiciary Dems plan to boycott tomorrow’s committee vote to advance Barrett nomination. They plan to put pictures of people impacted by ACA in their seats. GOP believes they can still hold the vote, meaning vote would be 12-0. Dems’ statement: pic.twitter.com/T50V81Xkx3
— Manu Raju (@mkraju) October 21, 2020
Senate Judiciary Democrats say they’ll boycott tomorrow’s vote on Amy Coney Barrett: “We will not grant this process any further legitimacy by participating in a committee markup of this nomination just twelve days before the culmination of an election that is already underway.” pic.twitter.com/k3qYrZi2Iq
— Sahil Kapur (@sahilkapur) October 21, 2020
Uh oh, tantrum in progress!
Democrats. https://t.co/RifArUgEFT pic.twitter.com/ptvr0v8MDx
— sarainitaly 🎃🌶☕ (@sarainitaly) October 21, 2020
Without the Dems’ bloviating, the meeting will go much faster. https://t.co/H98OWfGRFB
— Ed Whelan (@EdWhelanEPPC) October 21, 2020
Without a doubt.