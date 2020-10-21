https://dailycaller.com/2020/10/21/amy-coney-barrett-support-voters-supreme-court-morning-consult/

Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett has more support than either of President Donald Trump’s previous nominees, a poll released Wednesday found.

A Morning Consult poll released Wednesday found that 51% of voters said the Senate should confirm Barrett, numbers which have risen three percentage points from last week. The poll surveyed 1,994 voters between October 16 and October 18 with a 2-point margin of error.

Morning Consult found that Barrett has more support from voters than Trump Supreme Court nominees Neil Gorsuch and Brett Kavanaugh had at any time during their confirmation processes. (RELATED: Biden Has 52% Of The Catholic Vote, Poll Finds)

WOW support for Barrett confirmation continues to rise after her hearings— including among Democrats and independents. ???? All Voters: 51/28

???? Independents: 44/24 (was 38/31)

???? Dems: 32/38 (was 27/55) Dem support has gone up nearly 20% since 9/26.https://t.co/A3LZSmamws pic.twitter.com/paAD8ifVF3 — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) October 21, 2020

New support for Barrett comes primarily from Independents, the poll found. Forty-four percent of Independents now back her confirmation, and Democratic support for Barrett is up five percentage points from last week to 32%.

Democratic support for Barrett is also up 18 percentage points from the day that Trump nominated Barrett.

Over a third of voters polled say have heard “a lot” about Barrett’s confirmation hearings — numbers that are higher than the 27% of voters who said they heard, saw, or read about 2020 presidential candidate Joe Biden and President Donald Trump’s televised town halls.

An EWTN News and RealClear Opinion Research poll released Monday evening also found that 46% of Catholics support Barrett’s confirmation. Twenty-eight percent of Catholics opposed Barrett’s confirmation, and 27% of Catholics said they needed more information.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.