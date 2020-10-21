https://redstate.com/nick-arama/2020/10/21/antifa-topples-historic-statue-sets-fire-to-billboard-threatens-the-president-attacks-ice-building-but-it-doesnt-end-well-n262349
About The Author
Related Posts
FACT CHECK: Is MacKenzie Bezos The Richest Woman In The World?
December 24, 2019
Worst Racist Ever: President Trump Pledges to Make Juneteenth Federal Holiday in Bid for Black Voters
September 25, 2020
270 To Win Countdown
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy