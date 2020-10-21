https://twitchy.com/sarah-313035/2020/10/21/associated-press-latest-attempt-to-derail-amy-coney-barretts-confirmation-is-proof-that-they-have-nothing/

With Amy Coney Barrett’s confirmation looking all but inevitable, the media are pulling out all the stops in a last-ditch effort to undermine it.

Here’s the Associated Press’ latest attempt:

“You tell them they would not be welcome here.” A student at the school where Amy Coney Barrett was a board member says LGBTQ children were not welcome. By @MRSmith @MBieseck https://t.co/CNh9NpSh3l — The Associated Press (@AP) October 21, 2020

Here’s how the exposé starts out:

Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett served for nearly three years on the board of private Christian schools that effectively barred admission to children of same-sex parents and made it plain that openly gay and lesbian teachers weren’t welcome in the classroom.

The policies that discriminated against LGBTQ people and their children were in place for years at Trinity Schools Inc., both before Barrett joined the board in 2015 and during the time she served. The three schools, in Indiana, Minnesota and Virginia, are affiliated with People of Praise, an insular community rooted in its own interpretation of the Bible, of which Barrett and her husband have been longtime members. At least three of the couple’s seven children have attended the Trinity School at Greenlawn, in South Bend, Indiana.

Wow. Clearly Amy Coney Barrett should not only not be confirmed, but she should be driven out of polite society and possibly thrown into prison.

And? — Tommy Pirolski (@TomPiroli) October 21, 2020

And? And … we should be really, really outraged that Amy Coney Barrett served on the board of private Christian schools with policies in line with Christian teaching.

Wow, a Christian school that adheres to Christian doctrine. Get me my fainting couch. — Phil (@philllosoraptor) October 21, 2020

This crap was already tiresome and obnoxious. Now it’s just straight-up infuriating.

Trying to find anything huh? — ZelenikT (@ZelenikT) October 21, 2020

They couldn’t look any more desperate if they tried.

Breaking: A private Christian school practicing their religion is bad according to @AP. The United States constitution disagrees. Those who believe in religious freedom disagree.@MRSmithAP, @mbieseck and the @AP are a bunch of intolerant anti religious bigots. https://t.co/dSj8aL2mr4 — Reagan Battalion (@ReaganBattalion) October 21, 2020

This is insane. The mainstream media attacks on Trinity schools are just bonkers to me.

The Chairman of the Republican Jewish Coalition sent his own kids there. @normcoleman writes about it here: https://t.co/Yn3e4G9V6A https://t.co/YDqJSv8z1Z — Josh Holmes (@HolmesJosh) October 21, 2020

BREAKING: Amy Coney Barrett was a board member of a Christian school that actually believes what scripture says. This is anti-Christian bigotry from the @AP masquerading as a defense of gay rights. Also, she’s getting confirmed. https://t.co/L6rcGKycy3 — Erick Erickson (@EWErickson) October 21, 2020

