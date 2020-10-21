https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/10/barack-obama-walks-group-biden-supporters-philly-dont-look-enthusiastic-video/

Barack Obama hit the campaign trail on Wednesday on behalf of Hiden Biden.

Obama is in Philadelphia today for two separate events as Joe Biden hides in his basement with less than two weeks until Election Day.

Barack Obama held a drive-in rally after he participated in a roundtable discussion with black leaders (he was muted on the livestream).

The drive-in rally was a joke.

Walmart has more cars on a Wednesday afternoon.

Barack Obama looks very thin.

Barack Obama walked up to a group of Biden supporters and they didn’t seem enthusiastic at all.

WATCH:

Obama used a bull horn to speak to a handful of people standing right in front of him.

What a small man.

WATCH:

Meanwhile, President Trump is holding a massive rally in North Carolina with 20,000 people in attendance.

