Barack Obama hit the campaign trail on Wednesday on behalf of Hiden Biden.

Obama is in Philadelphia today for two separate events as Joe Biden hides in his basement with less than two weeks until Election Day.

Barack Obama held a drive-in rally after he participated in a roundtable discussion with black leaders (he was muted on the livestream).

The drive-in rally was a joke.

Walmart has more cars on a Wednesday afternoon.

Obama’s car rally for Biden in Philadelphia. Walmart has more cars on a Wednesday afternoon. pic.twitter.com/pJCXX8veSr — Gregory Jon (@gregoryjon) October 21, 2020

Barack Obama looks very thin.

.@BarackObama arrives at Citizens Bank Park to hundreds of socially distant cars at a drive in rally where he will make his first remarks vouching for @JoeBiden pic.twitter.com/Ue6dehs0PK — Marianna Sotomayor (@MariannaNBCNews) October 21, 2020

Barack Obama walked up to a group of Biden supporters and they didn’t seem enthusiastic at all.

WATCH:

Obama walks up to a group of Biden supports and they don’t seem very enthusiastic. Neither does Barry. pic.twitter.com/AZYqVk6P79 — Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) October 21, 2020

Obama used a bull horn to speak to a handful of people standing right in front of him.

What a small man.

WATCH:

.@BarackObama told community organizers the importance of their work and encouraged them to “work as hard as you can” in these final weeks. He also stressed the need to stay safe and wear a mask, joking that he wears it even though “it accentuates how big” his ears are. pic.twitter.com/3Pb1v7OVI5 — Marianna Sotomayor (@MariannaNBCNews) October 21, 2020

Meanwhile, President Trump is holding a massive rally in North Carolina with 20,000 people in attendance.

