If you haven’t been paying attention, the science which Dems wants us to listen to for everything now says there are “few links between schools and COVID cases”:

Which means we can OPEN THE DAMN SCHOOLS:

But public school teachers are still balking at this, despite the data.

Bethany Mandel posted this insane comment a teacher made to one of her posts on Facebook where the teacher threatened to quit and start a YouTube homeschooling channel if schools were opened:

How would the school ever recover from this loss?

And 100% this ==>

Neither can we:

As we told you on Sunday, even libs like Chris Hayes and the mayor of San Franciso realize keeping schools closed is a problem:

