If you haven’t been paying attention, the science which Dems wants us to listen to for everything now says there are “few links between schools and COVID cases”:

“We are driving with the headlights off, and we’ve got kids in the car.” Research Finds Few Links Between Schools And COVID Cases : NPR https://t.co/dMNxQ85p0N — Erica L. Green (@EricaLG) October 21, 2020

Which means we can OPEN THE DAMN SCHOOLS:

The reality (backed by data!) is schools even in high viral rate areas have been able to open safely, as long as right cautions are taken. This simply has not been an area of worry. If politicians can’t support that data driven argument, then don’t cry to me about ‘science’. — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) October 21, 2020

But public school teachers are still balking at this, despite the data.

Bethany Mandel posted this insane comment a teacher made to one of her posts on Facebook where the teacher threatened to quit and start a YouTube homeschooling channel if schools were opened:

Lol comment from a teacher on Facebook mad I’m advocating reopening our schools. “Be careful, we might not do our jobs!” Oh what a change that would be. pic.twitter.com/eMRsscEZlF — Bethany S. Mandel (@bethanyshondark) October 21, 2020

How would the school ever recover from this loss?

Oh what a shame that would be if there were fewer folks like you refusing to go back to work. If only. — Bethany S. Mandel (@bethanyshondark) October 21, 2020

And 100% this ==>

The cult of the American teacher ends this year. — Bethany S. Mandel (@bethanyshondark) October 21, 2020

Neither can we:

“If you were educated in education” I cannot stop laughing — Aelfred The Great (@aelfred_D) October 21, 2020

As we told you on Sunday, even libs like Chris Hayes and the mayor of San Franciso realize keeping schools closed is a problem:

Its quite possible that schools that refuse to open this year are causing more educational and income disparity between the rich and poor than ANY economic, educational, or tax policy has done in the last half century. Do people realize this? — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) October 21, 2020

