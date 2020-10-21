https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/elections/biden-now-says-hed-form-commission-address-issue-court-packing-report?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden, who has yet to give a clear-cut answer on whether, if elected, he would add more justices to the Supreme Court, says in an upcoming TV interview that he’d form a commission to study the issue.

Biden makes the comments in an upcoming interview with CBS News’ “60 Minutes,” The Washington Post reports Thursday.

Democrats, particularly those in the party’s progressive wing, have pushed the idea of of adding justices – known as “packing the court – if Senate Republicans, as expected, confirm Trump nominee Judge Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court.

Barrett’s appointment would give conservatives a 6-3 majority in the court. Democrats have suggested, should Biden win the White House and they take control of the Senate, a legislative effort to add justices to dilute the conservative majority.

