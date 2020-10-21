https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/trump-biden-family-immigration/2020/10/21/id/993138

Joe Biden on Wednesday spoke out against the Trump administration’s family separation policy, calling it a ”stain on our national character” and a ”moral failing” that he would reverse if elected, reports NBC News.

The Trump administration in 2018 instituted a ”zero tolerance” policy that separated migrant children and parents at the southern U.S. border.

Lawyers appointed by a federal judge to identify migrant families who were separated in court filings Tuesday said they have yet to track down the parents of 545 children and that about two-thirds of those parents were deported to Central America without their children.

About 60 of the children separated were under the age of 5.

”This administration ripped babies from their mothers’ arms, and then it seems, those parents were in many cases deported without their children and have not been found. It’s an outrage, a moral failing, and a stain on our national character,” Biden said in a statement.

The Democratic presidential nominee said he would send a bill to Congress on Day One ”that will create a roadmap to citizenship for the 11 million undocumented individuals already living in and strengthening the United States.

”These are our neighbors and co-workers, and they are integral to our communities.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

