https://hannity.com/media-room/bidens-bad-day-gop-senators-demand-hunters-secret-service-travel-documents/

Two Republican Senators urged the Secret Service to release its travel documents regarding Hunter Biden Wednesday; saying the material could shed new light on his controversial foreign business arrangements before the 2020 election.

“In a letter sent to the agency’s director on Wednesday, GOP Sens. Charles Grassley (R-Iowa) and Ron Johnson (R-Wis.) said bombshell Hunter Biden emails revealed by The Post last week ‘aligned’ with the scandal-scarred son’s previous Secret Service travel logs,” reports the NY Post.

”Recent reports have published emails allegedly belonging to Hunter Biden, some of which include references to Mr. Biden’s travel,” the letter read.

“As the Committees continue to assess the validity of these emails, Committee staff have found that several of the references to Mr. Biden’s travel align with the travel records USSS produced to the Committees,” it added.

“Secret Service records show a travel entry for Mr. Biden from April 13, 2014 – April 14, 2014, to Houston, TX,” the letter read.

Read the full report here.

BIDEN GOES OFF: Joe Snaps at Reporters for Asking Questions About Hunter Biden posted by Hannity Staff – 11.22.19 Former Vice President Joe Biden snapped at journalists on the campaign trail in recent days, with reporters increasingly asking questions over his son Hunter’s overseas business deals -particularly in regards to the Ukraine. “I wonder whether you have a comment on this report on a court filing out of Arkansas that your son Hunter just made you a grandfather again,” asked Fox News Channel’s Peter Doocy. “No. That’s a private matter, I have no comment. But only you would ask that. You’re a good man. You’re a good man. Classy,” fired-back Biden. “How many times have you ever spoken to your son about his overseas business dealing,” asked another reporter. “Here’s what I know. I know Trump deserves to be investigated, he’s violating every basic norm of a president!” Biden deflected. Watch Biden snap at reporters above. BLOCKING for BIDEN? Twitter Locks-Out Trump Campaign Account for Posting About Hunter Biden posted by Hannity Staff – 10.15.20 Social media giant Twitter locked-out an official Trump campaign account Wednesday after publishing a video featuring Hunter Biden; forcing many to question the company’s role in the 2020 general election. “Your account has been locked,” the standard Twitter message read. “What happened? We have determined that this account violated the Twitter Rules. Specifically, for: Violating our rules against posting private information.” The lock-out comes less than 3 weeks before Election Day. “You may not publish or post other people’s private information without their express authorization and permission,” the post reads. Twitter has suspended ⁦@TeamTrump⁩ for posting a video calling Joe Biden a liar who has been ripping off our country for years, as it relates to the ⁦@nypost⁩ article. 19 days out from the election. pic.twitter.com/Z9FFzridyr — Mike Hahn (@mikehahn_) October 15, 2020 Read the full report at Fox News.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

