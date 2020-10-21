https://justthenews.com/government/courts-law/courts-releases-deposition-epstein-girlfriend-ghislaine-maxwell?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

More than 400 pages of deposition transcripts and other documents were released Thursday in the 2015 defamation case against Jeffrey Epstein’s ex-girlfriend, Ghislaine Maxwell.

They include two days of an April 2016 deposition of Maxwell, and one of an unidentified accuser.

The unsealing comes after a three-year legal effort by Maxwell and her attorneys to keep the documents sealed after the case was settled in 2017.

Earlier this week, U.S. District Judge Loretta A. Preska ordered their release.

Maxwell’s deposition was taken as a result of a lawsuit brought by Virginia Roberts Giuffre, who had accused Maxwell of aiding Epstein in the abuse of Giuffre and other young girls.

Maxwell claimed Giuffre was lying.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

