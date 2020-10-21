https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/10/breaking-exclusive-confirmed-wasnt-russia-hunter-biden-signed-off-request-repair-laptops-delaware-april-2019/
Breaking – we’ve been able to confirm that it was indeed Hunter Biden who signed off on the request to repair three laptops in Wilmington, DE in April 2019.
Yaacov Apelbaum provided us support for this statement. Yaacov was able to obtain Hunter Biden’s licenses in both Delaware and the District of Columbia and he compare the signatures on these licenses with the signature of the individual requesting computer service in Wilmington in April 2019.
Confirmed: The signatures match.