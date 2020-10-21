https://www.dailywire.com/news/breaking-fbi-subpoenaed-alleged-hunter-biden-laptop-in-connection-with-money-laundering-investigation-report-says

A laptop allegedly belonging to Democrat presidential nominee Joe Biden’s son, Hunter Biden, was reportedly subpoenaed by the FBI late last year in connection to a money laundering investigation, according to documents obtained by Fox News.

The documents were reportedly confirmed as being authentic by multiple federal law enforcement officials and by “two separate government officials.”

Fox News reported:

The document has a “Case ID” section, which is filled in with a hand-written number: 272D-BA-3065729. According to multiple officials, and the FBI’s website, “272” is the bureau’s classification for money laundering, while “272D” refers to “Money Laundering, Unknown SUA [Specified Unlawful Activity]—White Collar Crime Program,” according to FBI documents. One government official described “272D” as “transnational or blanket.” “BA” indicates the case was opened in the FBI’s Baltimore field office, sources said.

One government source told the network that “[t]he FBI cannot open a case without predication, so they believed there was predication for criminal activity. This means there was sufficient evidence to believe that there was criminal conduct.”

This is a breaking news story, refresh the page for updates.

