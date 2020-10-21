https://justthenews.com/government/courts-law/minnesota-judge-drops-third-degree-murder-charge-against-ex-officer-george?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

A Minnesota judge on Thursday dropped a third-degree murder charge against former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin in the death of George Floyd.

Chauvin still faces charges of second-degree unintentional murder and second-degree manslaughter in Floyd’s death on May 25, according to CNN.

Chavin is charged in connection with the death of Floyd on May 25. Floyd died in police custody after Chavin kneeled on Floyd’s neck for several minutes during an arrest. The incident sparked a summer of protests across the country to bring attention to police brutality toward black Americans.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

