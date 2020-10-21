https://twitchy.com/greg-3534/2020/10/21/busted-biden-pulls-ad-after-struggling-michigan-bar-owner-revealed-to-be-a-millionaire-angel-investor-who-supported-gov-whitmers-lockdown-measures/

The Biden campaign as pulled an ad it ran during NFL games on Sunday after it was revealed that the man featured in the ad who blamed President Trump for the coronavirus hurting his bar in Ann Arbor, Mich. is actually a millionaire angel investor who supported Gov. Whitmer’s lockdown policies:

He inherited his money, by the way, which we’ve heard used against President Trump countless times:

The ad was widely praised before everyone figured it was total BS and Biden was forced to pull it off of YouTube:

Malcoun publicly praised the state’s lockdown before he appeared in the ad:

“Shelter in place, folks. Let’s do it”:

What a way to really kill a business:

Of note, team Biden convinced the Beastie Boys to license the use of their hit song, “Sabotage” for the ad:

Whoops.

***

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...