The Biden campaign as pulled an ad it ran during NFL games on Sunday after it was revealed that the man featured in the ad who blamed President Trump for the coronavirus hurting his bar in Ann Arbor, Mich. is actually a millionaire angel investor who supported Gov. Whitmer’s lockdown policies:

“We don’t know how much longer we can survive not having any revenue,” said Joe Malcoun, co-owner of the Blind Pig. “A lot of restaurants and bars that have been mainstays for years will not make it through this. This is Donald Trump’s economy.”https://t.co/cEtnLktMzm — The Detroit News (@detroitnews) October 18, 2020

He inherited his money, by the way, which we’ve heard used against President Trump countless times:

A recent Joe Biden campaign ad featured a Michigan bar owner who said his business may fail because of President Donald Trump’s COVID-19 response. Turns out, he is a wealthy tech investor who made it big after receiving a large family inheritance.https://t.co/WdqaNWMlmW — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) October 20, 2020

The ad was widely praised before everyone figured it was total BS and Biden was forced to pull it off of YouTube:

🚨Best ad of 2020 just hit. Empty bars & live music venues = @realDonaldTrump’s America. Time for @JoeBiden https://t.co/ktV5IztQiS — Eric Swalwell (@ericswalwell) October 19, 2020

Malcoun publicly praised the state’s lockdown before he appeared in the ad:

“Shelter in place, folks. Let’s do it”:

Biden ad featuring Joe Malcoun, part owner of the Blind Pig bar in Ann Arbor, failed to identify him as a wealthy long-time Democrat donor. Detroit Free Press says the bar is a passion project but they have other income sources. He blamed Trump for Whitmer lockdown he supported. pic.twitter.com/CkMIZWowIn — Casey Hendrickson (@RealCaseyH) October 20, 2020

What a way to really kill a business:

The reality is that Joe Malcoun’s bar @BlindPigAA was shutdown by @GovWhitmer and not President Trump. The truth is that Biden supporters don’t mind lying if their lies can interfere with a free election. Time to boycott Joe and his bar. pic.twitter.com/Tzb9hjRNNB — @amuse (@amuse) October 20, 2020

Of note, team Biden convinced the Beastie Boys to license the use of their hit song, “Sabotage” for the ad:

Beastie Boys break anti-ad streak, license ‘Sabotage’ for Biden commercial featuring Ann Arbor’s Blind Pig https://t.co/hLRe8G4ZHO — Detroit Metro Times (@metrotimes) October 19, 2020

Whoops.

***

