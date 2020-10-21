https://justthenews.com/accountability/russia-and-ukraine-scandals/ceo-hunter-biden-tied-firm-approaches-senate?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

The top executive of a Hunter Biden-connected firm has agreed to provide documents to a Senate committee that purportedly show Joe Biden was designed to be a silent beneficiary in one of his son’s Chinese ventures.

The Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee sent a request for documents Wednesday to Sinohawk Holdings chief executive officer Tony Bobulinski.

Bobulinski says that a 2017 email recovered from a laptop purportedly belonging to Hunter Biden and made public by Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani is accurate: Joe Biden and Hunter Biden were each supposed to receive an equity stake in his venture.

Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., the chairman of the committee, told Just the News on Thursday that Bobulinski has agreed to respond to the panel’s request seeking documents to help corroborate his story. Johnson confirmed the information after Bobulinski issued a statement to the news site Breitbart.

“The committee is working to validate information being revealed by multiple sources. As part of those efforts, we have reached out to several individuals named in recently revealed emails, including Tony Bobulinski. We look forward to their cooperation in helping us uncover the truth,” Johnson told Just the News.

Bobulinski’s company formed a partnership with a now-bankrupt company called CEFC China Energy.

An email published from the purported Hunter Biden laptop by the New York Post last week talked about equity splits in the firm, stating there was 20 percent for “H” and “10 held by H for the big guy.”

In a statement released Wednesday night and first reported by Breitbart, Bobulinski stated: “That email is genuine.”

“What I am outlining is fact. I know it is fact because I lived it. I am the CEO of Sinohawk Holdings which was a partnership between the Chinese operating through CEFC/Chairman Ye and the Biden family,” he added. “I was brought into the company to be the CEO by James Gilliar and Hunter Biden.”

“The reference to ‘the Big Guy’ in the much publicized May 13, 2017, email is, in fact, a reference to Joe Biden,” he added.

The CEO says he has “extensive relevant records and communications” to share with the panel.

“I don’t have a political axe to grind; I just saw behind the Biden curtain and I grew concerned about what I saw,” his statement says. “The Biden family aggressively leveraged the Biden family name to make millions of dollars from foreign entities even though some were from communist controlled China.”

