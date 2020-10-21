https://nypost.com/2020/10/21/charlamagne-tha-god-i-understand-why-black-voters-are-drawn-to-trump/

“The Breakfast Club” co-host Charlamagne tha God said some young black voters support President Trump because the Republican nominee courts them.

The radio host, who said he is voting for Sen. Kamala Harris instead of Joe Biden, was asked by CNN’s Don Lemon on Tuesday what he and other black voters want from the two candidates.

He said they want to be heard.

“When it comes to black people you see who maybe are showing support for Trump, I think it’s because Trump is actually talking to young black male voters. He’s directing ads toward them. They are a group that never get courted,” he said. “Black people don’t get courted either as a whole. But that old Democratic regime speaks to old black men and they think everybody else in the black community and black families are going to fall in line.”

“Trump is targeting young black males in promos and marketing. It works,” Charlamagne said.

Lemon asked Charlamagne if having Harris as a running mate will attract black voters to the Democratic ticket.

“Absolutely. I mean, when we were pushing for Joe Biden to pick a black woman as his his VP, Senator Harris was who I had in mind. And I’m voting for Kamala Harris, I’ll tell you that in a heartbeat. I’m not necessarily voting for Joe Biden,” he said.

Charlamagne called Harris a “political change agent” who can lead the country into the future, “because I’m gonna be honest with you, Don, I’m just so tired of like old white male leadership in politics.”

The polling site FiveThirtyEight found that young black voters look at Trump differently than the older population of African Americans.

It said that while 35 percent of 18- to 29-year-old black men don’t agree with his policies, they like his strong manner and defiance of the political establishment.

It was in an interview with Charlamagne, whose real name is Larry McKelvey, in May that Biden started a firestorm when he said that African American voters who don’t support him “ain’t black.”

As the interview was concluding, Biden asked the host if he had any more questions and then added: “Well, I tell you what, if you have a problem figuring out whether you’re for me or Trump, then you ain’t black.”

