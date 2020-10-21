https://twitchy.com/doug-3137/2020/10/21/cnns-don-lemon-wants-well-off-trump-supporters-to-own-up-to-reason-they-dont-want-higher-taxes/

It looks like Trump supporters’ dune buggy, car and boat parades got to be just too much for CNN, who had to find a way to make those who participate seem unpatriotic (in the progressive definition of the term):

CNN’s Don Lemon used the report in an attempt to shame Trump supporters with disposable income for putting personal possessions above wanting the government to take more of their money, ostensibly for the common good:

Shorter Don Lemon: The government knows how to spend your money better than you do.

Leave it to people at CNN to get a negative story out of Americans simply wanting to enjoy the fruits of their own labor.

And don’t think for a second that rich liberal Hampton-dwellers don’t employ armies of tax attorneys to squeeze out every deduction and exemption possible.

Yep, those who feel guilty are always free to voluntarily send more to the U.S. Treasury!

