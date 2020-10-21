https://twitchy.com/doug-3137/2020/10/21/cnns-don-lemon-wants-well-off-trump-supporters-to-own-up-to-reason-they-dont-want-higher-taxes/

It looks like Trump supporters’ dune buggy, car and boat parades got to be just too much for CNN, who had to find a way to make those who participate seem unpatriotic (in the progressive definition of the term):

As if it was a bad thing, CNN put a nasty spotlight on the people who take part in Trump flotillas, dune buggy rallies, and motorcycle parades. “What attendees have in common is disposable income to spend on fun,” the reporter chided. pic.twitter.com/cq3qH89Eat — Nicholas Fondacaro (@NickFondacaro) October 21, 2020

CNN’s Don Lemon used the report in an attempt to shame Trump supporters with disposable income for putting personal possessions above wanting the government to take more of their money, ostensibly for the common good:

Citing this report, Don Lemon spit venom at those well off Trump supporters.

He accused them of being ‘selfish’ because they didn’t want to fork over their hard-earned money in taxes.

“I don’t mind paying more taxes for people who are not doing well, to help other people out.” pic.twitter.com/7gVUxcJpWe — Nicholas Fondacaro (@NickFondacaro) October 21, 2020

Lemon continued his attack on those Trump supporters by suggesting they didn’t live up to the Chrisitan values they espouse and didn’t want to help those less fortunate.

And told them: “So, maybe you buy one less dune buggy, maybe you buy one less fancy car.” pic.twitter.com/ILR8mUHNp5 — Nicholas Fondacaro (@NickFondacaro) October 21, 2020

Pretending to be one of the Trump supporters driving the dune buggies, Lemon puts words in their mouth and claims they’re not interested in helping people:

“But I want to be able to buy a $20,000 dune buggy. But I don’t want to help people who may be in need.” https://t.co/ETrfxk7ofB — Nicholas Fondacaro (@NickFondacaro) October 21, 2020

Shorter Don Lemon: The government knows how to spend your money better than you do.

These people in the DC/NYC political media hate you. How many middle income Americans have dune buggies, boats, atv’s, RV’s, etc that cost $20k and aren’t “rich?” Don Lemon thinks you shouldn’t have these because thinks you should be taxed more. https://t.co/cDQDQ3y5uS — Kris Kinder (@kris_kinder) October 21, 2020

Leave it to people at CNN to get a negative story out of Americans simply wanting to enjoy the fruits of their own labor.

These clowns can afford to throw Sag Harbor soirees and live it up in the Hamptons for doing nothing more than spouting demogogic nonsense on television and they’re tut tutting “selfish” people who spend 20K on “dune buggies”. https://t.co/NyNLEGSXse — BT (@back_ttys) October 21, 2020

“How dare these filthy commoners spend less than we blow on parties to buy recreational vehicles? They should be sending that money to the government! “ — BT (@back_ttys) October 21, 2020

“Maybe you buy one less dune buggy.” – piss off https://t.co/g1l0OREjtX — BT (@back_ttys) October 21, 2020

And don’t think for a second that rich liberal Hampton-dwellers don’t employ armies of tax attorneys to squeeze out every deduction and exemption possible.

Hey @donlemon .. you can give as much as you want! MKe sure you post what you give iver what your forced to for all to see! pic.twitter.com/bUyHAwoGR5 — bigal64 (@bigal64) October 21, 2020

Yep, those who feel guilty are always free to voluntarily send more to the U.S. Treasury!

