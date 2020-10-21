https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/10/communist-democrat-congressional-candidate-cori-bush-calls-defund-pentagon-make-america-defenseless/

Commie Cori Bush, a Justice Democrat and Black Lives Matter organizer, defeated Rep. Lacy Clay in the Democrat primary in Missouri District 1 representing St. Louis City back in August.

Cori Bush made a name for herself during the violent Ferguson riots in Ferguson in 2014.

.@CoriBush thanks @BernieSanders during her victory speech: “Let me also thank somebody who stood with me that did not have to stand with me, [somebody] that you all probably know very well — I gotta call out Senator Bernie Sanders.” pic.twitter.com/WDKsoY7OwJ — Spooky Roses👻🌹 (@Rosemvmt) August 5, 2020

During the RNC Convention this year Mark and Patricia McCloskey mentioned Cori Bush in their convention speech.

“Consider this, Marxist, liberal activist leading the mob to our neighborhood, stood outside our home with a bullhorn screaming, ‘You can’t stop the revolution.’” “Just weeks later, that same Marxist activist won the Democratic nomination to hold a seat in the U.S. House of Representatives.”

Cori Bush is an unapologetic radical revolutionary.

Earlier this week Bush tweeted out her wish to defund the military and make America defenseless.

This is a common wish for those who despise this country and hope for its ruin.

