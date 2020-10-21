https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/10/complete-fabrication-giuliani-responds-borat-hit-piece-drops-bomb-biden-preparing-much-bigger-dumps-off-laptop/

Rudy Giuliani on Wednesday responded to the Borat hit piece.

A new Borat film (made by Sacha Baron Cohen) shows Rudy Giuliani in what appears to be a compromising scene with an actress playing Borat’s daughter.

Giuliani is seen laying on a bed in a hotel suite, tucking his shirt into his pants as the actress, posing as a TV journalist is standing near the bed.

Rudy Giuliani had just wrapped up a spoof interview with the fake conservative journalist when she suggested they have a drink and a chat in the hotel suite.

TRENDING: Mysterious “Donald Trump Watch” Website — With Offices in China — Reveals Addresses of Local Trump Donors for Antifa and BLM Terrorist Targeting

Unbeknownst to Rudy, the hotel suite was rigged with hidden cameras.

Borat then runs into the hotel suite and screams, “She’s 15. She’s too old for you.”

The female actress in the Borat film is actually 24 years old.

Giuliani was tucking his shirt into his pants after taking off the recording equipment, but the Democrat-media complex ran with a story that the former NY Mayor was touching his genitals and caught with his pants down so to speak with a young girl.

(1) The Borat video is a complete fabrication. I was tucking in my shirt after taking off the recording equipment. At no time before, during, or after the interview was I ever inappropriate. If Sacha Baron Cohen implies otherwise he is a stone-cold liar. — Rudy W. Giuliani (@RudyGiuliani) October 21, 2020

Exaggeration through editing.

(2) In fact, the NY Post today reports “it looks to me like an exaggeration through editing.” As soon as I realized it was a set up I called the police, which has been noted in THR article on July 8th. — Rudy W. Giuliani (@RudyGiuliani) October 21, 2020

Giuliani said this is an effort to blunt his relentless exposure of the Biden crime family.

(3) This is an effort to blunt my relentless exposure of the criminality and depravity of Joe Biden and his entire family. Deadline Hollywood reports CAA had a distribution screening in September where there was no mention of the scene holding any importance. — Rudy W. Giuliani (@RudyGiuliani) October 21, 2020

Giuliani dropped a bomb on Biden and said much bigger releases are coming from the “laptop from hell”!

“We are preparing much bigger dumps off of the hard drive from hell, of which Joe Biden will be unable to defend or hide from. I have the receipts.”

(4) We are preparing much bigger dumps off of the hard drive from hell, of which Joe Biden will be unable to defend or hide from. I have the receipts. — Rudy W. Giuliani (@RudyGiuliani) October 21, 2020

Go Rudy!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

