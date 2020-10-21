https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/10/complete-fabrication-giuliani-responds-borat-hit-piece-drops-bomb-biden-preparing-much-bigger-dumps-off-laptop/

Rudy Giuliani on Wednesday responded to the Borat hit piece.

A new Borat film (made by Sacha Baron Cohen) shows Rudy Giuliani in what appears to be a compromising scene with an actress playing Borat’s daughter.

Giuliani is seen laying on a bed in a hotel suite, tucking his shirt into his pants as the actress, posing as a TV journalist is standing near the bed.

Rudy Giuliani had just wrapped up a spoof interview with the fake conservative journalist when she suggested they have a drink and a chat in the hotel suite.

Unbeknownst to Rudy, the hotel suite was rigged with hidden cameras.

Borat then runs into the hotel suite and screams, “She’s 15. She’s too old for you.”

The female actress in the Borat film is actually 24 years old.

Giuliani was tucking his shirt into his pants after taking off the recording equipment, but the Democrat-media complex ran with a story that the former NY Mayor was touching his genitals and caught with his pants down so to speak with a young girl.

Exaggeration through editing.

Giuliani said this is an effort to blunt his relentless exposure of the Biden crime family.

Giuliani dropped a bomb on Biden and said much bigger releases are coming from the “laptop from hell”!

“We are preparing much bigger dumps off of the hard drive from hell, of which Joe Biden will be unable to defend or hide from. I have the receipts.”

Go Rudy!

