The Cook Political Report on Wednesday updated its analyses of a dozen House races, shifting all but one more in favor of Democrats as the party looks to expand its majority in the chamber.

Illinois Rep. Cheri BustosCheryl (Cheri) Lea BustosCalls grow for Democrats to ramp up spending in Texas House Democrats target Hispanic voters in battlegrounds with new barrage of ads Republican fears grow over rising Democratic tide MORE (D) saw her race against Republican Esther Joy King shift from “likely Democratic” to “lean Democratic,” the lone advancement on the list for the GOP.

According to the report, three elections — in Illinois, Michigan and Minnesota — that had previously leaned towards the Republican candidates are now seen as toss-ups, and two toss-up races, in Florida and Virginia, have now become more likely wins for the Democratic Party.

Democrats recaptured the House in the 2018 midterms, and with President Trump Donald John TrumpBiden holds massive cash advantage over Trump ahead of Election Day Tax records show Trump maintains a Chinese bank account: NYT Trump plays video of Biden, Harris talking about fracking at Pennsylvania rally MORE on the ballot in November, they hope to expand on that majority in more traditional GOP strongholds such as Iowa and South Carolina.

The race for California’s vacant 50th District seat, which hasn’t voted for a Democratic representative in more than 15 years, was shifted from “likely Republican” to “lean Republican” by Cook.

Strategists tell The Hill that the two parties are fighting it out over the largest House battlefield in a decade, and with the most spending ever.

