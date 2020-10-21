https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/coronavirus-covid-masks-malls/2020/10/21/id/993123

The market for coronavirus masks may reach $9B by 2021 if at least half of the people in the United States continue to wear masks this time next year, according to CNN.

Companies around the country have stepped up to take advantage of the big money available in the coronavirus cottage industry.

A company called “COVID-19 Essentials” has opened in eight shopping malls throughout the United States to fill the growing need for coronavirus protective equipment.

COVID-19 Essentials co-founder Nadav Benimetzky said the stores offer stylish masks made from cotton and silk. People looking for upscale wear can buy the “electric mask” complete with a rechargeable battery with “a fan in it to cool the face.”

“The game plan was simple,” he said. “There are already so many stores that have gone out of business in malls. We would find a vacant store and take over.”

Benimetzky, a Miami native, said the plan came about not too long after the onset of the pandemic.

“Everything was closed in March and April. People were selling these medical masks that weren’t the most comfortable,” he said. “I thought if everyone is going to have to wear face masks why not make them more comfortable and put fashion in it.”

In June, Benimetzky opened his first store in the Aventura Mall in Miami. Then other locations popped up at high-end The Mall at Short Hills in New Jersey and also at the Fashion Show mall in Las Vegas.

