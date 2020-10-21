https://www.wnd.com/2020/10/couple-renovates-100-year-old-church-massive-8000-sq-ft-home/

(WPTA) — HUDSON, Indiana — You don’t often see a home with giant stained glass windows, a working bell tower, and more than 6 bedrooms, but a newly renovated home in Northeast Indiana has all that and more.

Nestled in southern Steuben County, Hudson is home to around 500 people, but one home is catching some attention for its “unique” nature.

Over two years ago, George and Olivia Soliman took on the challenge of renovating the town’s former United Methodist Church that dates back over 100 years.

Read the full story ›

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

