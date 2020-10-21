https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/10/criminal-twitter-allows-trumpchinabankaccount-garbage-hit-piece-trend-biden-family-crack-child-rape-scandal-missing/

On Tuesday night The New York Times quickly released their garbage hit piece on President Trump in an attempt to counter the Biden family crack cocaine and child rape scandal from taking over the airwaves.

In the anti-Trump hit piece the NY Times claims — through stolen tax information — that President Trump paid $188,561 in taxes in China between 2013 and 2015.

This made headlines at the New York Times while Hunter Biden’s $1.5 billion pay-for-play scandal with China is ignored.

And the Fake News New York Times is yet to headline the Biden Family’s crack and child rape scandal that was revealed this week from data included on Hunter Biden’s “laptop from hell.”

On Wednesday morning Twitter proved once again that they are a criminal organization.

Twitter allowed the NY Times Trump tax garbage report to trend on their platform — despite the fact that the information for the non-scandal was stolen and leaked from the IRS.

But Twitter DOES NOT include the Biden family crack and child rape scandal to trend.

AND… Twitter still has the New York Post censored for their legitimate report on Hunter Biden’s laptop from hell and Joe Biden’s multi-million dollar pay for play scandal.

